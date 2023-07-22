English
    Yes Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 342.5 crore, NPAs fall

    Yes Bank Q1 earnings: The bank's gross non-performing assets were at 2 percent compared with 13.4 percent in the year-ago period

    July 22, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST
    Private sector lender Yes Bank on July 22 reported a net profit of Rs 342,5 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, up from Rs 314.3 crore in the year-ago period.

    The asset quality saw a healthy improvement. The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood at 2 percent compared with 13.4 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) stood at 1 percent compared with 4.2 percent in the year-ago quarter.

    (This is a developing story, please check back for updates)

    first published: Jul 22, 2023 01:09 pm

