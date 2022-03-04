Yaari Digital Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.46 crore, down 0.98% Y-o-Y
March 04, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yaari Digital Integrated Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.46 crore in December 2021 down 0.98% from Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.92 crore in December 2021 down 100.53% from Rs. 30.38 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 36.76 crore in December 2021 down 420.77% from Rs. 11.46 crore in December 2020.
Yaari Digital shares closed at 69.50 on March 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.46% returns over the last 6 months and -58.26% over the last 12 months.
|Yaari Digital Integrated Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.46
|40.21
|44.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.46
|40.21
|44.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|59.98
|39.22
|28.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.93
|7.36
|9.23
|Depreciation
|5.83
|5.65
|7.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.16
|4.72
|7.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.44
|-16.74
|-6.99
|Other Income
|7.85
|7.22
|11.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-42.59
|-9.52
|4.18
|Interest
|18.03
|19.83
|29.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-60.62
|-29.35
|-25.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-60.62
|-29.35
|-25.53
|Tax
|-0.42
|5.46
|3.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-60.20
|-34.81
|-28.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-60.20
|-34.81
|-28.62
|Minority Interest
|-0.72
|-0.34
|-1.76
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-60.92
|-35.15
|-30.38
|Equity Share Capital
|17.51
|17.51
|17.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.82
|-3.94
|-3.40
|Diluted EPS
|-6.82
|-3.94
|-3.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.82
|-3.94
|-3.40
|Diluted EPS
|-6.82
|-3.94
|-3.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited