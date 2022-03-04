Yaari Digital Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.46 crore, down 0.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.46 crore in December 2021 down 0.98% from Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.92 crore in December 2021 down 100.53% from Rs. 30.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 36.76 crore in December 2021 down 420.77% from Rs. 11.46 crore in December 2020.

Yaari Digital shares closed at 69.50 on March 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.46% returns over the last 6 months and -58.26% over the last 12 months.