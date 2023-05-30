Winsome Yarns Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, down 80.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Winsome Yarns are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in March 2023 down 80.76% from Rs. 12.63 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2023 down 134.11% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 88.61% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022.
Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.15 on July 20, 2020 (NSE)
|Winsome Yarns
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.43
|9.58
|12.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.43
|9.58
|12.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.86
|2.34
|0.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.96
|7.79
|-1.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.83
|3.93
|3.99
|Depreciation
|3.29
|3.15
|3.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.05
|4.48
|7.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.64
|-12.11
|-1.43
|Other Income
|4.62
|0.02
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.02
|-12.09
|-1.29
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.02
|-12.09
|-1.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.02
|-12.09
|-1.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.02
|-12.09
|-1.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.02
|-12.09
|-1.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.02
|-12.09
|-1.29
|Equity Share Capital
|70.71
|70.71
|70.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-1.71
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-1.71
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-1.71
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-1.71
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited