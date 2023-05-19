West Coast Pap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 766.72 crore, up 18.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 766.72 crore in March 2023 up 18.96% from Rs. 644.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.02 crore in March 2023 up 101.8% from Rs. 82.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.18 crore in March 2023 up 75.5% from Rs. 155.09 crore in March 2022.

West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 25.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.46 in March 2022.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 558.70 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 71.78% over the last 12 months.