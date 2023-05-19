English
    West Coast Pap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 766.72 crore, up 18.96% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for West Coast Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 766.72 crore in March 2023 up 18.96% from Rs. 644.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.02 crore in March 2023 up 101.8% from Rs. 82.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.18 crore in March 2023 up 75.5% from Rs. 155.09 crore in March 2022.

    West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 25.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.46 in March 2022.

    West Coast Pap shares closed at 558.70 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 71.78% over the last 12 months.

    West Coast Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations766.72660.43644.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations766.72660.43644.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials301.69300.74272.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.652.335.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.14-37.0169.65
    Power & Fuel62.55--61.18
    Employees Cost52.1747.7143.85
    Depreciation30.2430.1834.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.69124.0542.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax232.60192.44114.17
    Other Income9.347.666.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax241.94200.09120.39
    Interest6.9112.2815.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax235.03187.81105.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax235.03187.81105.30
    Tax69.0145.8923.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities166.02141.9282.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period166.02141.9282.27
    Equity Share Capital13.2113.2113.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.1421.4912.46
    Diluted EPS25.1421.4912.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.1421.4912.46
    Diluted EPS25.1421.4912.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #West Coast Pap #West Coast Paper Mills
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:36 pm