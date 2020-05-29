Wendt Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore, down 28.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore in March 2020 down 28.87% from Rs. 36.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2020 down 7800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2020 down 52% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2019.

Wendt shares closed at 1,984.95 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.84% returns over the last 6 months and -30.11% over the last 12 months.