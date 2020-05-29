App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wendt Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore, down 28.87% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore in March 2020 down 28.87% from Rs. 36.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2020 down 7800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2020 down 52% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2019.

Wendt shares closed at 1,984.95 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.84% returns over the last 6 months and -30.11% over the last 12 months.

Wendt (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations25.7133.1636.36
Other Operating Income0.580.790.60
Total Income From Operations26.2933.9536.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.947.3111.58
Purchase of Traded Goods1.753.272.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.341.06-1.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.128.568.58
Depreciation2.242.192.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.999.6212.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.411.940.33
Other Income0.851.040.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.562.980.99
Interest0.03----
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.592.980.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.592.980.99
Tax0.180.780.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.772.200.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.772.200.01
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.772.200.01
Equity Share Capital2.002.002.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.8710.990.01
Diluted EPS-3.8710.990.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.8710.990.01
Diluted EPS-3.8710.990.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 29, 2020 10:32 am

tags #Abrasives #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Wendt #Wendt (India)

