Wendt Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore, down 28.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore in March 2020 down 28.87% from Rs. 36.96 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2020 down 7800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2020 down 52% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2019.
Wendt shares closed at 1,984.95 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.84% returns over the last 6 months and -30.11% over the last 12 months.
|Wendt (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.71
|33.16
|36.36
|Other Operating Income
|0.58
|0.79
|0.60
|Total Income From Operations
|26.29
|33.95
|36.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.94
|7.31
|11.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.75
|3.27
|2.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.34
|1.06
|-1.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.12
|8.56
|8.58
|Depreciation
|2.24
|2.19
|2.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.99
|9.62
|12.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.41
|1.94
|0.33
|Other Income
|0.85
|1.04
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|2.98
|0.99
|Interest
|0.03
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.59
|2.98
|0.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.59
|2.98
|0.99
|Tax
|0.18
|0.78
|0.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.77
|2.20
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.77
|2.20
|0.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.77
|2.20
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.87
|10.99
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-3.87
|10.99
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.87
|10.99
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-3.87
|10.99
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 29, 2020 10:32 am