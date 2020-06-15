VTM Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.36 crore, down 19.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.36 crore in March 2020 down 19.12% from Rs. 44.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2020 up 14.84% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2020 up 42.97% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2019.

VTM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2019.

VTM shares closed at 23.55 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)