VST Tillers Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 208.44 crore, up 2.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.44 crore in December 2021 up 2.75% from Rs. 202.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.05 crore in December 2021 down 31.72% from Rs. 30.83 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.51 crore in December 2021 down 20.26% from Rs. 44.53 crore in December 2020.

VST Tillers EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 35.68 in December 2020.

VST Tillers shares closed at 2,701.00 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.79% returns over the last 6 months and 42.40% over the last 12 months.