Vodafone Idea Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11,671.90 crore, down 0.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 11,671.90 crore in March 2020 down 0.37% from Rs. 11,714.70 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11,948.80 crore in March 2020 down 142.52% from Rs. 4,927.00 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,448.00 crore in March 2020 up 130.94% from Rs. 1,926.00 crore in March 2019.
Vodafone Idea shares closed at 10.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 72.36% returns over the last 6 months and -11.67% over the last 12 months.
|Vodafone Idea Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,664.60
|11,029.80
|11,675.90
|Other Operating Income
|7.30
|--
|38.80
|Total Income From Operations
|11,671.90
|11,029.80
|11,714.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|279.30
|567.10
|679.80
|Depreciation
|5,847.90
|5,692.60
|4,615.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,106.60
|7,151.10
|9,284.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,561.90
|-2,381.00
|-2,865.50
|Other Income
|162.00
|311.10
|175.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,399.90
|-2,069.90
|-2,689.90
|Interest
|4,173.20
|3,717.10
|2,953.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5,573.10
|-5,787.00
|-5,643.00
|Exceptional Items
|-6,375.70
|-630.90
|-1,170.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-11,948.80
|-6,417.90
|-6,813.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|-1,886.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11,948.80
|-6,417.90
|-4,927.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11,948.80
|-6,417.90
|-4,927.00
|Equity Share Capital
|28,735.40
|28,735.40
|8,735.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.16
|-2.23
|-5.64
|Diluted EPS
|-4.16
|-2.23
|-5.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.16
|-2.23
|-5.64
|Diluted EPS
|-4.16
|-2.23
|-5.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am