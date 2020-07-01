Vodafone Idea Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11,671.90 crore, down 0.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,671.90 crore in March 2020 down 0.37% from Rs. 11,714.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11,948.80 crore in March 2020 down 142.52% from Rs. 4,927.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,448.00 crore in March 2020 up 130.94% from Rs. 1,926.00 crore in March 2019.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 10.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 72.36% returns over the last 6 months and -11.67% over the last 12 months.