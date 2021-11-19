VLS Finance Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 70.00 crore, up 112.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.00 crore in September 2021 up 112.41% from Rs. 32.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.67 crore in September 2021 up 76.18% from Rs. 30.46 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.48 crore in September 2021 up 108.61% from Rs. 30.91 crore in September 2020.

VLS Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 13.88 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.88 in September 2020.

VLS Finance shares closed at 199.95 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)