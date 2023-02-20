Vikas EcoTec RE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.76 crore, up 74.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikas EcoTech RE are:Net Sales at Rs 66.76 crore in December 2022 up 74.03% from Rs. 38.36 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 up 2.31% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 down 25.48% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021.
Vikas EcoTec RE EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.38 in December 2021.
|Vikas EcoTec RE shares closed at 0.25 on June 23, 2021 (NSE)
|Vikas EcoTech RE
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.76
|39.51
|38.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.76
|39.51
|38.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|50.11
|37.04
|34.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.12
|-1.30
|-4.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.02
|1.24
|1.10
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.70
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.56
|6.53
|5.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.44
|-4.71
|2.14
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.45
|-4.71
|2.13
|Interest
|1.03
|0.61
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.41
|-5.32
|1.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.41
|-5.32
|1.78
|Tax
|-0.98
|-0.63
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.39
|-4.70
|1.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.39
|-4.70
|1.36
|Equity Share Capital
|9.22
|9.22
|9.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.51
|-5.10
|7.38
|Diluted EPS
|1.51
|-5.10
|7.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.51
|-5.10
|7.38
|Diluted EPS
|1.51
|-5.10
|7.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited