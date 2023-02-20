Vikas EcoTec RE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.76 crore, up 74.03% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 66.76 39.51 38.36 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 66.76 39.51 38.36 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 50.11 37.04 34.30 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.12 -1.30 -4.85 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.02 1.24 1.10 Depreciation 0.51 0.70 0.50 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.56 6.53 5.18 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.44 -4.71 2.14 Other Income 0.00 0.00 -0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.45 -4.71 2.13 Interest 1.03 0.61 0.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.41 -5.32 1.78 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.41 -5.32 1.78 Tax -0.98 -0.63 0.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.39 -4.70 1.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.39 -4.70 1.36 Equity Share Capital 9.22 9.22 9.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.51 -5.10 7.38 Diluted EPS 1.51 -5.10 7.38 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.51 -5.10 7.38 Diluted EPS 1.51 -5.10 7.38 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited