    Vidhi Spec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.47 crore, down 38.3% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.47 crore in March 2023 down 38.3% from Rs. 145.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.86 crore in March 2023 down 35.99% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.80 crore in March 2023 down 36.7% from Rs. 20.22 crore in March 2022.

    Vidhi Spec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2022.

    Vidhi Spec shares closed at 346.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.12% returns over the last 6 months and -8.77% over the last 12 months.

    Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.4786.41145.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations89.4786.41145.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.0332.7439.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.3025.3056.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.342.8114.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.022.122.37
    Depreciation0.910.830.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.5910.8312.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2911.7718.46
    Other Income0.600.060.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8911.8319.44
    Interest0.780.881.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.1110.9518.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.1110.9518.26
    Tax2.253.264.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.867.6813.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.867.6813.84
    Equity Share Capital4.994.994.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.761.532.79
    Diluted EPS1.761.532.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.761.532.79
    Diluted EPS1.761.532.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

