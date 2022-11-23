Vertex Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 1.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 1.37% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 37.96% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 6.06% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

Vertex Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Vertex Sec shares closed at 2.49 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.45% returns over the last 6 months and 10.18% over the last 12 months.