Venus Remedies Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 121.94 crore, up 25.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.94 crore in December 2020 up 25.89% from Rs. 96.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.66 crore in December 2020 up 1312.8% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.91 crore in December 2020 up 58.39% from Rs. 12.57 crore in December 2019.

Venus Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 9.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2019.

Venus Remedies shares closed at 176.65 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.10% returns over the last 6 months and 671.40% over the last 12 months.