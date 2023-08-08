English
    Venkys Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 976.44 crore, down 18.39% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venkys are:Net Sales at Rs 976.44 crore in June 2023 down 18.39% from Rs. 1,196.44 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.41 crore in June 2023 down 60.61% from Rs. 49.28 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.12 crore in June 2023 down 49.48% from Rs. 79.41 crore in June 2022.
    Venkys EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 34.98 in June 2022.Venkys shares closed at 1,915.60 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.08% returns over the last 6 months and -20.13% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations976.441,042.471,196.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations976.441,042.471,196.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials720.70814.32913.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.1836.5338.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.30-10.3213.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.8166.7458.88
    Depreciation8.808.888.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.52101.20101.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.1325.1262.39
    Other Income9.1914.038.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.3239.1570.53
    Interest4.684.964.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.6434.1966.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.6434.1966.09
    Tax7.238.9616.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.4125.2349.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.4125.2349.28
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.7817.9134.98
    Diluted EPS13.7817.9134.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.7817.9134.98
    Diluted EPS13.7817.9134.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

