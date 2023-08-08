Venkys Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 976.44 crore, down 18.39% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 976.44 1,042.47 1,196.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 976.44 1,042.47 1,196.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 720.70 814.32 913.58 Purchase of Traded Goods 41.18 36.53 38.01 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.30 -10.32 13.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 64.81 66.74 58.88 Depreciation 8.80 8.88 8.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 98.52 101.20 101.22 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.13 25.12 62.39 Other Income 9.19 14.03 8.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.32 39.15 70.53 Interest 4.68 4.96 4.44 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.64 34.19 66.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 26.64 34.19 66.09 Tax 7.23 8.96 16.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.41 25.23 49.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.41 25.23 49.28 Equity Share Capital 14.09 14.09 14.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.78 17.91 34.98 Diluted EPS 13.78 17.91 34.98 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.78 17.91 34.98 Diluted EPS 13.78 17.91 34.98 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited