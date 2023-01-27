English
    Vedanta Q3 result: Net profit plunges 41% to Rs 2,464 crore; announces dividend of Rs 12.5

    Vedanta Q3 result: The revenue from operations came in at Rs 33,691 crore, down 0.01 percent from Rs 33,697 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST
    Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Resources Chairman

    Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Resources Chairman

     
     
    Vedanta Limited on January 27 reported a 40.81 percent drop in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 2,464 crore from Rs 4,164 crore in the same quarter last year.

    The revenue from operations came in at Rs 33,691 crore, down 0.01 percent from Rs 33,697 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

    The Board of Directors of the Company also approved the fourth interim dividend of Rs 12.50 per equity share amounting to Rs 4,647 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend is February 4, 2023.

