MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vedanta Q1 PAT jumps over four-folds to Rs 4,280-crore

During the year-ago quarter, the company’s "net profit after taxes before exceptional items” was at Rs 1,033 crore, Vedanta Limited said in a BSE filing.

PTI
July 26, 2021 / 06:28 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vedanta Limited on Monday reported over four-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 4,280 crore during the June quarter, boosted by higher income.

During the year-ago quarter, the company’s "net profit after taxes before exceptional items” was at Rs 1,033 crore, Vedanta Limited said in a BSE filing.

Total income in the April-June period of the ongoing financial year surged to Rs 29,151 crore from Rs 16,998 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company’s expenses were at Rs 21,847 crore as against Rs 14,965 crore in April-June of 2020.

Sunil Duggal, the Chief Executive Officer of Vedanta in a statement, said, "We are happy to announce another strong quarter with continued momentum across all businesses. We delivered record operational performance, maintaining the trajectory of cost and volumes, driven by structural integration and technology adoption."

Close

Related stories

"Despite the uncertain market conditions, we have continued with our winning streak by reporting the highest ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 10,032 crore, up 150 percent y-o-y.”

He further said that the company’s focus is on lowering its carbon footprint, unlock a sustainable future growth and maximizing value for stakeholders.

As of June, net debt of the company was at Rs 20,261 crore, the statement said.

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world’s leading oil and gas and metals company with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.

At 549 kilo tonne (kt), Vedanta Ltd recorded its highest ever quarterly production of aluminium.

In India, the company produced 236 kt refined zinc, a y-o-y rise of 17 percent, while the production of silver rose 37 per cent to 161 tonne during the June 2021 quarter.

"The average gross operated production of oil and gas was at 165 kboepd for Q1 FY2022,” the company said.

The production of saleable iron ore at Karnataka was at 1.4 million tonne, and the production of saleable steel was at 289 kilo tonne in April-June 2021.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Results #Vedanta Ltd
first published: Jul 26, 2021 06:28 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.