VCU Data Mgmt Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.38 crore, up 30.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VCU Data Management are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.38 crore in March 2020 up 30.15% from Rs. 22.57 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2020 down 37.51% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2020 down 22.35% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2019.
VCU Data Mgmt shares closed at 1.95 on June 16, 2020 (BSE)
|VCU Data Management
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.38
|0.02
|22.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.38
|0.02
|22.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.28
|0.01
|22.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|--
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.15
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.51
|0.03
|1.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.77
|-0.18
|-1.58
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.57
|0.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.04
|0.39
|-0.86
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.04
|0.39
|-0.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.04
|0.39
|-0.86
|Tax
|0.03
|0.00
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.07
|0.39
|-0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.07
|0.39
|-0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|0.25
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|0.25
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|0.25
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|0.25
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am