VCU Data Mgmt Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.38 crore, up 30.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.38 crore in March 2020 up 30.15% from Rs. 22.57 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2020 down 37.51% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2020 down 22.35% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2019.

VCU Data Mgmt shares closed at 1.95 on June 16, 2020 (BSE)