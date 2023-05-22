VCK Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in March 2023 up 6.84% from Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 13.94% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 13.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

VCK Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2022.

VCK Capital shares closed at 28.49 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 161.62% returns over the last 6 months