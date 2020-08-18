Vascon Engineer Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.34 crore, down 66.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.34 crore in June 2020 down 66.18% from Rs. 95.63 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.94 crore in June 2020 down 642.96% from Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2020 down 261.08% from Rs. 12.59 crore in June 2019.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 11.50 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.09% returns over the last 6 months and -4.96% over the last 12 months.