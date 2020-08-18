Vascon Engineer Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.34 crore, down 66.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.34 crore in June 2020 down 66.18% from Rs. 95.63 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.94 crore in June 2020 down 642.96% from Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2020 down 261.08% from Rs. 12.59 crore in June 2019.
Vascon Engineer shares closed at 11.50 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.09% returns over the last 6 months and -4.96% over the last 12 months.
|Vascon Engineers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.34
|92.13
|95.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.34
|92.13
|95.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.83
|78.95
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.01
|25.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.79
|-3.57
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.08
|13.86
|10.74
|Depreciation
|1.81
|2.26
|2.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.69
|5.59
|56.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.28
|-4.97
|0.64
|Other Income
|3.19
|2.08
|9.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.09
|-2.89
|10.55
|Interest
|6.85
|-2.88
|5.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.94
|-0.01
|5.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.94
|-0.01
|5.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.94
|-0.01
|5.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.94
|-0.01
|5.33
|Equity Share Capital
|178.14
|178.14
|178.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|--
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|--
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|--
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|--
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 04:44 pm