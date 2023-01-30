English
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Vascon Engineer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 254.02 crore, up 48.88% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 254.02 crore in December 2022 up 48.88% from Rs. 170.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.89 crore in December 2022 down 44.56% from Rs. 28.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.25 crore in December 2022 down 37.77% from Rs. 37.36 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations254.02217.34170.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations254.02217.34170.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials193.28185.75134.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.70-6.363.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.5917.7616.27
    Depreciation3.172.992.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.299.1421.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.998.06-8.15
    Other Income2.092.5042.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0810.5634.60
    Interest2.483.295.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.607.2729.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.607.2729.46
    Tax1.060.080.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.547.1929.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.547.1929.34
    Minority Interest-0.44-0.04-0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.2115.47-0.63
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.8922.6228.66
    Equity Share Capital217.32217.32217.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.751.041.34
    Diluted EPS0.751.041.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.751.041.34
    Diluted EPS0.751.041.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited