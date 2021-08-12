Varroc Engineer Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,941.60 crore, up 130.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,941.60 crore in June 2021 up 130.77% from Rs. 1,274.69 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 230.29 crore in June 2021 up 25.16% from Rs. 307.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.39 crore in June 2021 up 113.1% from Rs. 140.43 crore in June 2020.

Varroc Engineer shares closed at 317.25 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -19.59% returns over the last 6 months and 44.17% over the last 12 months.