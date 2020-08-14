Uttam Sugar Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 409.46 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 409.46 crore in June 2020 up 17.92% from Rs. 347.23 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.69 crore in June 2020 up 89.62% from Rs. 15.13 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.19 crore in June 2020 up 43.92% from Rs. 51.55 crore in June 2019.

Uttam Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 7.52 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.89 in June 2019.

Uttam Sugar shares closed at 85.15 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given -28.54% returns over the last 6 months and -8.49% over the last 12 months.