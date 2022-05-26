English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Utilities and power producers fall as government considers giving state discoms four years to clear dues

    As on 18 May, discoms owed over Rs 1 trillion (lakh crore) to generating companies

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of utilities and power producers declined on Thursday after the government said it is working on a plan for state run electricity distributors to pay dues via monthly instalments across four years.

    Adani Green Energy fell as much as seven percent, Adani Transmission five percent, JSW Energy six percent, Adani Power five percent, and Tata Power three percent. BSE Utilities Index declined 3.3%.

    As on 18 May, discoms owed over Rs 1 trillion (lakh crore) to generating companies. "Discoms to be allowed to pay dues in up to 48 monthly instalments; the move will save around Rs 19,833 crore on late payment surcharge in the next 12 to 48 months," the government notification said.

    "Delay of payments by a discom to a generating company affects the cash flow of a generating company, which needs to make provisions for input supplies such as coal and for keeping adequate working capital for day-to-day operation of the power plant, etc.," the notification added.

    States like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra that have large dues will save over Rs 4,500 crore each as a result of this measure. Uttar Pradesh will save around Rs 2,500 crore while states like Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Telangana will save Rs 1,100-1,700 crore, the government added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #buzzing stock #Discomes #government #markets #power #stocks #UTILITIES
    first published: May 26, 2022 12:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.