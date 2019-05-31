Uniply Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.41 crore, up 27.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.41 crore in March 2019 up 27.3% from Rs. 32.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2019 down 36.35% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2019 up 79.14% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2018.

Uniply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.52 in March 2018.

Uniply Ind shares closed at 42.55 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.57% returns over the last 6 months and -49.39% over the last 12 months.