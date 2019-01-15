Union Bank Q3 Net Profit to Rs. 199.1 cr up 43.2% QoQ: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Union Bank to report net profit at Rs. 199.1 crore up 43.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 7.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,747.4 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 6.9% Y-o-Y (down 0.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,768.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.