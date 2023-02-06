English
    Unichem Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.50 crore, down 2.83% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 302.50 crore in December 2022 down 2.83% from Rs. 311.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.93 crore in December 2022 down 353.23% from Rs. 14.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.41 crore in December 2022 down 288.24% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021.

    Unichem Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations302.50328.82311.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations302.50328.82311.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials127.65116.40121.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.280.300.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.8812.80-12.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost90.5789.3482.41
    Depreciation30.7828.4323.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses116.87128.28120.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-73.54-46.75-23.94
    Other Income16.359.2114.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.19-37.54-9.28
    Interest4.094.691.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-61.28-42.23-10.64
    Exceptional Items---5.02--
    P/L Before Tax-61.28-47.25-10.64
    Tax2.6523.412.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-63.93-70.67-13.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-63.93-70.67-13.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.77
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-63.93-70.67-14.10
    Equity Share Capital14.0814.0814.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.08-10.04-2.01
    Diluted EPS-9.08-10.04-2.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.08-10.04-2.01
    Diluted EPS-9.08-10.04-2.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited