    UltraTechCement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18,121.02 crore, up 19.47% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UltraTech Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18,121.02 crore in March 2023 up 19.47% from Rs. 15,167.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,650.26 crore in March 2023 down 32.75% from Rs. 2,453.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,341.57 crore in March 2023 up 8.22% from Rs. 3,087.72 crore in March 2022.

    UltraTechCement EPS has decreased to Rs. 57.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 85.08 in March 2022.

    UltraTechCement shares closed at 7,556.20 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.23% returns over the last 6 months and 14.19% over the last 12 months.

    UltraTech Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18,121.0215,008.0215,167.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18,121.0215,008.0215,167.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,450.202,171.451,989.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods798.58778.99736.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks241.66-347.72151.90
    Power & Fuel4,623.39--3,594.84
    Employees Cost873.24648.51586.40
    Depreciation694.81653.53637.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,992.939,611.975,166.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,446.211,491.292,305.54
    Other Income200.55158.21144.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,646.761,649.502,450.33
    Interest174.87193.70174.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,471.891,455.802,275.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,471.891,455.802,275.62
    Tax821.63461.57-178.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,650.26994.232,453.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,650.26994.232,453.89
    Equity Share Capital288.68288.68288.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS57.2434.4885.08
    Diluted EPS57.2134.4785.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS57.2434.4885.08
    Diluted EPS57.2134.4785.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

