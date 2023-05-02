UltraTechCement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18,121.02 crore, up 19.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,121.02 crore in March 2023 up 19.47% from Rs. 15,167.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,650.26 crore in March 2023 down 32.75% from Rs. 2,453.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,341.57 crore in March 2023 up 8.22% from Rs. 3,087.72 crore in March 2022.

UltraTechCement EPS has decreased to Rs. 57.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 85.08 in March 2022.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 7,556.20 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.23% returns over the last 6 months and 14.19% over the last 12 months.