Ujjivan Financi Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 736.20 crore, down 7.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 736.20 crore in September 2021 down 7.25% from Rs. 793.77 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.74 crore in September 2021 down 175.72% from Rs. 74.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.01 crore in September 2021 down 53.07% from Rs. 449.61 crore in September 2020.

Ujjivan Financi shares closed at 166.45 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -19.74% returns over the last 6 months and -31.47% over the last 12 months.