Ujaas Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.63 crore, down 21.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.63 crore in March 2023 down 21.57% from Rs. 11.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 up 88.39% from Rs. 24.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2023 up 172.41% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022.

Ujaas Energy shares closed at 1.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.90% returns over the last 6 months and -48.68% over the last 12 months.