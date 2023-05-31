English
    Ujaas Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.63 crore, down 21.57% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ujaas Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.63 crore in March 2023 down 21.57% from Rs. 11.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 up 88.39% from Rs. 24.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2023 up 172.41% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022.

    Ujaas Energy shares closed at 1.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.90% returns over the last 6 months and -48.68% over the last 12 months.

    Ujaas Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.636.6811.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.636.6811.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.583.043.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.15-0.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.570.740.76
    Depreciation1.761.801.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.802.5511.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.90-1.60-6.16
    Other Income0.280.270.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.18-1.34-5.86
    Interest3.984.054.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.80-5.38-10.00
    Exceptional Items-----0.01
    P/L Before Tax-2.80-5.38-10.01
    Tax0.09-0.3414.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.90-5.05-24.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.90-5.05-24.96
    Equity Share Capital20.0320.0320.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.25-1.25
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.25-1.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.25-1.25
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.25-1.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am