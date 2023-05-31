Ujaas Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.63 crore, down 21.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ujaas Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.63 crore in March 2023 down 21.57% from Rs. 11.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 up 88.39% from Rs. 24.96 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2023 up 172.41% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022.
Ujaas Energy shares closed at 1.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.90% returns over the last 6 months and -48.68% over the last 12 months.
|Ujaas Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.63
|6.68
|11.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.63
|6.68
|11.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.58
|3.04
|3.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.15
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.57
|0.74
|0.76
|Depreciation
|1.76
|1.80
|1.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.80
|2.55
|11.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.90
|-1.60
|-6.16
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.27
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.18
|-1.34
|-5.86
|Interest
|3.98
|4.05
|4.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.80
|-5.38
|-10.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.80
|-5.38
|-10.01
|Tax
|0.09
|-0.34
|14.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.90
|-5.05
|-24.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.90
|-5.05
|-24.96
|Equity Share Capital
|20.03
|20.03
|20.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.25
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.25
|-1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.25
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.25
|-1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited