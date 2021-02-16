Ujaas Energy Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.43 crore, down 49.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.43 crore in December 2020 down 49.01% from Rs. 12.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2020 down 1122.48% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2020 down 137.76% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2019.

Ujaas Energy shares closed at 3.01 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -34.71% returns over the last 6 months and -29.67% over the last 12 months.