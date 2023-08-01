UFO Moviez Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.86 crore, up 0.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.86 crore in June 2023 up 0.95% from Rs. 68.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2023 up 121.06% from Rs. 5.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.52 crore in June 2023 up 140.62% from Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2022.

UFO Moviez EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.87 in June 2022.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 86.45 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.23% returns over the last 6 months and -12.10% over the last 12 months.