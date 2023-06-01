UFO Moviez Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.86 crore, up 60.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:
Net Sales at Rs 87.86 crore in March 2023 up 60.36% from Rs. 54.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2023 up 93.75% from Rs. 18.89 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.12 crore in March 2023 up 237.96% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022.
UFO Moviez shares closed at 75.05 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.69% returns over the last 6 months and -23.77% over the last 12 months.
|UFO Moviez India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|87.86
|110.59
|54.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|87.86
|110.59
|54.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.27
|0.79
|2.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.77
|24.48
|9.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.24
|0.86
|-0.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.82
|25.48
|26.38
|Depreciation
|12.58
|11.45
|13.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.84
|49.23
|30.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.66
|-1.70
|-27.01
|Other Income
|2.20
|1.75
|3.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.54
|0.05
|-23.24
|Interest
|2.47
|3.25
|2.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.93
|-3.20
|-25.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.93
|-3.20
|-25.98
|Tax
|0.49
|-0.69
|-4.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.42
|-2.51
|-21.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.42
|-2.51
|-21.04
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.24
|2.18
|2.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.18
|-0.33
|-18.89
|Equity Share Capital
|38.18
|38.09
|38.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.09
|-6.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.09
|-6.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.09
|-6.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.09
|-6.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited