    UFO Moviez Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.86 crore, up 60.36% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.86 crore in March 2023 up 60.36% from Rs. 54.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2023 up 93.75% from Rs. 18.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.12 crore in March 2023 up 237.96% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022.

    UFO Moviez shares closed at 71.50 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.39% returns over the last 6 months and -28.25% over the last 12 months.

    UFO Moviez India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.86110.5954.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations87.86110.5954.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.270.792.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.7724.489.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.240.86-0.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.8225.4826.38
    Depreciation12.5811.4513.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.8449.2330.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.66-1.70-27.01
    Other Income2.201.753.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.540.05-23.24
    Interest2.473.252.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.93-3.20-25.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.93-3.20-25.98
    Tax0.49-0.69-4.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.42-2.51-21.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.42-2.51-21.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.242.182.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.18-0.33-18.89
    Equity Share Capital38.1838.0938.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.09-6.04
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.09-6.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.09-6.04
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.09-6.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 10:21 pm