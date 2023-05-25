UFO Moviez Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.86 crore, up 60.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.86 crore in March 2023 up 60.36% from Rs. 54.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2023 up 93.75% from Rs. 18.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.12 crore in March 2023 up 237.96% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 71.50 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.39% returns over the last 6 months and -28.25% over the last 12 months.