Tuni Textile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore, up 16.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore in March 2023 up 16.96% from Rs. 8.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 62.37% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 up 27.27% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

Tuni Textile EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Tuni Textile shares closed at 1.65 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.25% returns over the last 6 months and -45.00% over the last 12 months.