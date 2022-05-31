English
    Tulsyan NEC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.77 crore, up 26.88% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 236.77 crore in March 2022 up 26.88% from Rs. 186.62 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 375.82 crore in March 2022 up 116.7% from Rs. 173.43 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.02 crore in March 2022 down 21.77% from Rs. 26.87 crore in March 2021.

    Tulsyan NEC EPS has increased to Rs. 255.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 117.87 in March 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations236.77158.76186.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations236.77158.76186.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials196.62131.44129.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.36----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.124.93-5.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.997.427.42
    Depreciation6.116.025.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.9629.3828.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.85-20.4321.10
    Other Income0.060.020.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.91-20.4121.20
    Interest1.931.0244.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.98-21.44-23.51
    Exceptional Items362.84-0.37196.93
    P/L Before Tax375.82-21.81173.43
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities375.82-21.81173.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period375.82-21.81173.43
    Equity Share Capital14.7114.7114.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS255.42-14.82117.87
    Diluted EPS255.42-14.82117.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS255.42-14.82117.87
    Diluted EPS255.42-14.82117.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 02:49 pm
