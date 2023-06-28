Tulsyan NEC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 233.38 crore, down 11.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:
Net Sales at Rs 233.38 crore in March 2023 down 11.27% from Rs. 263.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.49 crore in March 2023 down 117.99% from Rs. 375.12 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.01 crore in March 2023 down 29.66% from Rs. 21.34 crore in March 2022.
|Tulsyan NEC
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|233.38
|223.18
|263.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|233.38
|223.18
|263.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|179.68
|171.41
|221.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.21
|--
|0.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.92
|13.01
|-9.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.28
|8.09
|9.09
|Depreciation
|7.73
|5.95
|6.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.69
|50.02
|19.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.87
|-25.30
|15.02
|Other Income
|1.41
|0.28
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.28
|-25.03
|15.08
|Interest
|8.29
|2.07
|2.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.01
|-27.09
|12.58
|Exceptional Items
|-8.19
|219.06
|362.84
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.20
|191.97
|375.42
|Tax
|58.30
|--
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-67.49
|191.97
|375.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-67.49
|191.97
|375.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-67.49
|191.97
|375.12
|Equity Share Capital
|16.55
|14.71
|14.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-40.78
|130.47
|254.95
|Diluted EPS
|-40.78
|130.47
|254.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-40.78
|130.47
|254.95
|Diluted EPS
|-40.78
|130.47
|254.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited