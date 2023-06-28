Tulsyan NEC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 233.38 crore, down 11.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.38 crore in March 2023 down 11.27% from Rs. 263.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.49 crore in March 2023 down 117.99% from Rs. 375.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.01 crore in March 2023 down 29.66% from Rs. 21.34 crore in March 2022.

Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)