    Tulsyan NEC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 233.38 crore, down 11.27% Y-o-Y

    June 28, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 233.38 crore in March 2023 down 11.27% from Rs. 263.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.49 crore in March 2023 down 117.99% from Rs. 375.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.01 crore in March 2023 down 29.66% from Rs. 21.34 crore in March 2022.

    Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)

    Tulsyan NEC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations233.38223.18263.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations233.38223.18263.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials179.68171.41221.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.21--0.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.9213.01-9.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.288.099.09
    Depreciation7.735.956.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.6950.0219.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.87-25.3015.02
    Other Income1.410.280.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.28-25.0315.08
    Interest8.292.072.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.01-27.0912.58
    Exceptional Items-8.19219.06362.84
    P/L Before Tax-9.20191.97375.42
    Tax58.30--0.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-67.49191.97375.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-67.49191.97375.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-67.49191.97375.12
    Equity Share Capital16.5514.7114.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-40.78130.47254.95
    Diluted EPS-40.78130.47254.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-40.78130.47254.95
    Diluted EPS-40.78130.47254.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

