    Tube Investment Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,663.36 crore, down 4.1% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,663.36 crore in March 2023 down 4.1% from Rs. 1,734.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.71 crore in March 2023 up 83.86% from Rs. 136.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 382.24 crore in March 2023 up 80.26% from Rs. 212.05 crore in March 2022.

    Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 12.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.07 in March 2022.

    Tube Investment shares closed at 2,749.55 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.60% returns over the last 6 months and 68.17% over the last 12 months.

    Tube Investments of India Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,558.161,605.571,734.52
    Other Operating Income105.20104.12--
    Total Income From Operations1,663.361,709.691,734.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials983.861,006.281,036.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods78.9663.02118.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.8310.31-4.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost149.58139.37134.09
    Depreciation44.7833.6636.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses257.21276.29276.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax165.80180.76137.62
    Other Income171.6617.1037.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax337.46197.86175.31
    Interest6.826.002.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax330.64191.86173.14
    Exceptional Items-29.27----
    P/L Before Tax301.37191.86173.14
    Tax50.6654.1536.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities250.71137.71136.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period250.71137.71136.36
    Equity Share Capital19.3119.3119.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.997.147.07
    Diluted EPS12.967.127.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.997.147.07
    Diluted EPS12.967.127.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

