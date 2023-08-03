English
    Tube Investment Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,897.66 crore, up 2.6% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,897.66 crore in June 2023 up 2.6% from Rs. 3,798.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.97 crore in June 2023 up 10.49% from Rs. 194.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 515.46 crore in June 2023 up 18.22% from Rs. 436.03 crore in June 2022.

    Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 10.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.08 in June 2022.

    Tube Investment shares closed at 3,047.40 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.29% returns over the last 6 months and 46.54% over the last 12 months.

    Tube Investments of India Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,767.473,656.283,655.18
    Other Operating Income130.19121.96143.72
    Total Income From Operations3,897.663,778.243,798.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,534.352,258.532,500.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods161.37174.91207.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-137.6341.83-116.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost335.00316.81295.45
    Depreciation109.08124.4185.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses537.59492.61499.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax357.90369.14326.25
    Other Income48.4845.1823.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax406.38414.32350.18
    Interest10.7411.438.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax395.64402.89341.57
    Exceptional Items-13.25-24.56--
    P/L Before Tax382.39378.33341.57
    Tax105.3964.3585.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities277.00313.98255.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items6.79166.19-0.05
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period283.79480.17255.88
    Minority Interest-68.72-165.56-51.99
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.10-2.77-9.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates214.97311.84194.56
    Equity Share Capital19.3319.3119.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.927.5510.08
    Diluted EPS10.907.5210.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.927.5510.08
    Diluted EPS10.907.5210.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 3, 2023

