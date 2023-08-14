English
    Triton Valves Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.14 crore, up 17.56% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triton Valves are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.14 crore in June 2023 up 17.56% from Rs. 90.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2023 down 19.54% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.49 crore in June 2023 up 20.42% from Rs. 6.22 crore in June 2022.

    Triton Valves EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.71 in June 2022.

    Triton Valves shares closed at 1,634.05 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.93% returns over the last 6 months and 34.83% over the last 12 months.

    Triton Valves
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.1496.6290.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.1496.6290.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.4672.2968.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.601.01-8.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.387.147.02
    Depreciation2.983.513.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.3711.8616.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.350.813.09
    Other Income0.160.05--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.510.863.09
    Interest3.303.772.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.20-2.911.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.20-2.911.05
    Tax0.64-0.420.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.56-2.490.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.56-2.490.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.56-2.490.70
    Equity Share Capital1.041.041.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.60-23.916.71
    Diluted EPS5.60-23.916.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.60-23.916.71
    Diluted EPS5.60-23.916.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

