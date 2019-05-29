Triochem Prods Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, down 72.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in March 2019 down 72.8% from Rs. 12.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2019 down 71.53% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019 down 63.93% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2018.

Triochem Prods EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 60.68 in March 2018.