Triochem Prods Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, down 72.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triochem Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in March 2019 down 72.8% from Rs. 12.50 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2019 down 71.53% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019 down 63.93% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2018.
Triochem Prods EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 60.68 in March 2018.
|
|Triochem Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.40
|1.95
|12.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.40
|1.95
|12.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.58
|0.42
|9.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.50
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.60
|0.46
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.20
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.47
|0.37
|0.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|-0.04
|1.94
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.74
|-0.03
|2.13
|Interest
|0.08
|0.12
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.66
|-0.14
|2.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.66
|-0.14
|2.09
|Tax
|0.23
|-0.05
|0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.42
|-0.09
|1.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.42
|-0.09
|1.49
|Equity Share Capital
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.27
|-3.76
|60.68
|Diluted EPS
|17.27
|-3.76
|60.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.27
|-3.76
|60.68
|Diluted EPS
|17.27
|-3.76
|60.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited