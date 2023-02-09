Tribhovandas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 812.18 crore, up 6.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 812.18 crore in December 2022 up 6.47% from Rs. 762.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.92 crore in December 2022 up 16.05% from Rs. 17.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.27 crore in December 2022 up 14.19% from Rs. 38.77 crore in December 2021.

Tribhovandas EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in December 2021.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 73.90 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.74% returns over the last 6 months and -4.15% over the last 12 months.