    Tribhovandas Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 570.82 crore, down 1.57% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri are:

    Net Sales at Rs 570.82 crore in June 2023 down 1.57% from Rs. 579.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.37 crore in June 2023 up 365.83% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.40 crore in June 2023 up 61.04% from Rs. 20.74 crore in June 2022.

    Tribhovandas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

    Tribhovandas shares closed at 92.80 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.04% returns over the last 6 months and 27.30% over the last 12 months.

    Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations570.78464.75579.90
    Other Operating Income0.04----
    Total Income From Operations570.82464.75579.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials281.07285.63297.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods147.17162.21162.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks54.73-58.8349.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.8319.7918.43
    Depreciation6.336.315.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.6225.0233.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0724.6212.75
    Other Income1.000.782.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.0725.4015.09
    Interest11.9211.6411.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.1513.763.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.1513.763.49
    Tax3.792.041.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.3711.732.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.3711.732.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.3711.732.44
    Equity Share Capital66.7366.7366.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.760.37
    Diluted EPS1.701.760.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.760.37
    Diluted EPS1.701.760.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

