Tracxn Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.82 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.82 crore in June 2023 up 7.69% from Rs. 18.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2023 down 17.54% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 up 11.63% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

Tracxn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

Tracxn shares closed at 86.85 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.03% returns over the last 6 months