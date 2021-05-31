MARKET NEWS

Tourism Finance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.52 crore, up 9.43% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tourism Finance Corp of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 59.52 crore in March 2021 up 9.43% from Rs. 54.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.18 crore in March 2021 up 49.4% from Rs. 12.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.45 crore in March 2021 up 25.58% from Rs. 43.36 crore in March 2020.

Tourism Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2020.

Tourism Finance shares closed at 68.25 on May 28, 2021 (BSE)

Tourism Finance Corp of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations59.5271.0754.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations59.5271.0754.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.824.905.33
Depreciation0.280.290.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-3.582.682.00
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.842.353.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.1660.8643.04
Other Income0.010.020.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.1760.8843.08
Interest32.0831.7232.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.0929.1610.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.0929.1610.51
Tax3.915.10-1.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.1824.0612.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.1824.0612.17
Equity Share Capital80.7280.7280.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.252.981.51
Diluted EPS2.252.981.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.252.981.51
Diluted EPS2.252.981.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2021 07:44 pm

