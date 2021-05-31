Tourism Finance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.52 crore, up 9.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.52 crore in March 2021 up 9.43% from Rs. 54.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.18 crore in March 2021 up 49.4% from Rs. 12.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.45 crore in March 2021 up 25.58% from Rs. 43.36 crore in March 2020.

Tourism Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2020.

Tourism Finance shares closed at 68.25 on May 28, 2021 (BSE)