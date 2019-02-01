Tokyo Plast Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore, down 38.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore in December 2018 down 38.78% from Rs. 20.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2018 down 230.34% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2018 down 139.08% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2017.

Tokyo Plast shares closed at 50.30 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.54% returns over the last 6 months and -58.43% over the last 12 months.