Tokyo Plast Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore, down 38.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tokyo Plast International are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore in December 2018 down 38.78% from Rs. 20.41 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2018 down 230.34% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2018 down 139.08% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2017.
Tokyo Plast shares closed at 50.30 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.54% returns over the last 6 months and -58.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tokyo Plast International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.49
|13.73
|20.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.49
|13.73
|20.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.40
|9.73
|10.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.18
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.74
|-2.58
|0.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.01
|2.70
|2.64
|Depreciation
|0.61
|0.60
|0.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.94
|2.78
|3.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.90
|0.50
|2.45
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.26
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.88
|0.76
|2.61
|Interest
|0.30
|0.40
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.17
|0.36
|2.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.17
|0.36
|2.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.17
|0.36
|1.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.17
|0.36
|1.67
|Equity Share Capital
|9.50
|9.50
|9.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.29
|0.38
|1.76
|Diluted EPS
|-2.29
|0.38
|1.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.29
|0.38
|1.76
|Diluted EPS
|-2.29
|0.38
|1.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited