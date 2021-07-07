Tokyo Finance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 46.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2021 up 46.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021 down 43.99% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021 down 46.3% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020.

Tokyo Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2020.

Tokyo Finance shares closed at 10.20 on July 02, 2021 (BSE)