TML - D Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,946.78 crore, up 35.93% Y-o-Y
November 10, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS - DVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 14,946.78 crore in September 2022 up 35.93% from Rs. 10,996.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 292.59 crore in September 2022 up 55.62% from Rs. 659.33 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 747.93 crore in September 2022 up 76.02% from Rs. 424.90 crore in September 2021.
TML - D shares closed at 236.20 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.84% returns over the last 6 months and -17.46% over the last 12 months.
|TATA MOTORS - DVR
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,850.97
|14,793.12
|10,890.06
|Other Operating Income
|95.81
|81.32
|105.96
|Total Income From Operations
|14,946.78
|14,874.44
|10,996.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9,674.40
|10,525.85
|7,256.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,513.01
|1,655.95
|1,183.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|349.83
|-919.23
|-26.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|964.43
|1,062.85
|886.25
|Depreciation
|446.13
|422.98
|432.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-252.78
|-243.87
|-209.66
|Other Expenses
|2,145.02
|2,190.13
|1,682.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|106.74
|179.78
|-209.08
|Other Income
|195.06
|210.77
|201.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|301.80
|390.55
|-7.78
|Interest
|549.35
|528.80
|530.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-247.55
|-138.25
|-538.72
|Exceptional Items
|-4.04
|-1.43
|-33.16
|P/L Before Tax
|-251.59
|-139.68
|-571.88
|Tax
|41.00
|41.35
|3.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-292.59
|-181.03
|-575.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-83.65
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-292.59
|-181.03
|-659.33
|Equity Share Capital
|765.98
|765.93
|765.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.47
|-1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.47
|-1.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.47
|-1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.47
|-1.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
