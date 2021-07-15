Tinplate Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 866.29 crore, up 128.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 866.29 crore in June 2021 up 128.12% from Rs. 379.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.62 crore in June 2021 up 1094.04% from Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.41 crore in June 2021 up 978.99% from Rs. 10.14 crore in June 2020.

Tinplate EPS has increased to Rs. 6.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2020.

Tinplate shares closed at 238.95 on July 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.24% returns over the last 6 months and 85.66% over the last 12 months.