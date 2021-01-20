MARKET NEWS

Tinplate Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 615.14 crore, up 15.27% Y-o-Y

January 20, 2021 / 03:32 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tinplate Company of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 615.14 crore in December 2020 up 15.27% from Rs. 533.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.82 crore in December 2020 down 29.34% from Rs. 46.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.83 crore in December 2020 up 31.92% from Rs. 46.11 crore in December 2019.

Tinplate EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.44 in December 2019.

Tinplate shares closed at 184.30 on January 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.50% returns over the last 6 months and 20.34% over the last 12 months.

Tinplate Company of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations566.95490.99494.69
Other Operating Income48.1940.5038.95
Total Income From Operations615.14531.49533.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials438.84348.19362.55
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.2116.25-17.72
Power & Fuel33.5334.7339.46
Employees Cost31.1831.0635.95
Depreciation15.3615.4615.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses81.7569.3672.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.7016.4325.83
Other Income6.775.465.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.4721.8930.98
Interest1.421.721.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.0520.1729.45
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax44.0520.1729.45
Tax11.234.09-17.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.8216.0846.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.8216.0846.45
Equity Share Capital104.80104.80104.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.141.544.44
Diluted EPS3.141.544.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.141.534.44
Diluted EPS3.141.544.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results #Tinplate #Tinplate Company of India
first published: Jan 20, 2021 03:22 pm

