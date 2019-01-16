Tinplate Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 630.13 crore, up 15.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 630.13 crore in December 2018 up 15.21% from Rs. 546.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.54 crore in December 2018 up 21.53% from Rs. 12.79 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.71 crore in December 2018 up 15.89% from Rs. 38.58 crore in December 2017.

Tinplate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2017.

Tinplate shares closed at 152.55 on January 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.71% returns over the last 6 months and -51.39% over the last 12 months.